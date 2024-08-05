WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

