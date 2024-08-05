WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 359.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,945,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.