Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $120.42 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $130.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,616,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at about $4,809,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in adidas by 23.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

