Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,346 shares of company stock worth $2,307,040. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

