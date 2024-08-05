Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 12.7 %

NYSE BZH opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $901.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $15,411,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.