Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LC. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $10.64 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

