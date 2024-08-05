Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $96.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

