Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of AMZN traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.52. 27,158,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,131,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

