Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 478,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

