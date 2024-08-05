Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $137.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Entergy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETR traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. 458,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

