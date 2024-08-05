Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $759.15 and a one year high of $1,115.00. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

