Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $35.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

