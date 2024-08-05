Wells Fargo & Company Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $65.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.69. 1,126,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

