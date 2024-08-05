Wells Fargo & Company Trims HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Target Price to $60.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 377,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

