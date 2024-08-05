Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.23 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

