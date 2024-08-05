Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake Trading Down 4.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,154,000. Natixis boosted its position in Westlake by 41,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.