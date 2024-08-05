Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,269. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

