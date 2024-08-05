Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

