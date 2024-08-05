William Blair Comments on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.96 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 321.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 797.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.