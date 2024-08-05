William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Incyte by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

