William Blair Weighs in on NerdWallet, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NerdWallet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NRDS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.28 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.