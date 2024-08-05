WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 10.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $55,507,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

