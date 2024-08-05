WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 269548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

