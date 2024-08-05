Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 961,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

