WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WPP
Institutional Trading of WPP
WPP Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of WPP opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Trading Halts Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.