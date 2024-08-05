WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

