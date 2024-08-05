W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. The business had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 889,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.66%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

