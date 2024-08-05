XOS (XOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 117.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. XOS has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

