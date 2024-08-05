YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,065 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 4,961 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $10,745,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $17.15. 1,011,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,147. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

