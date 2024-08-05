Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 8659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Yum China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

