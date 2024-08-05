YXT.COM Group Holding Plans $34 Million IPO for August 9th (YXT)

YXT.COM Group Holding (YXT) is planning to raise $34 million in an initial public offering on Friday, August 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,800,000 shares at a price of $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last year, YXT.COM Group Holding generated $53 million in revenue and had a net loss of $18 million. The company has a market-cap of $644.9 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets and Tiger Brokers served as the underwriters for the IPO.

YXT.COM Group Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the holding company for a cloud-based digital corporate education platform business that provides corporate learning software in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We offered more than 8,200 courses covering about 20 industries and serving more than 2,400 subscription customers, as of March 31, 2024. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s renminbi) for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2024. (Note: YXT.COM Group Holding disclosed the terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 1, 2024: The company is offering 2.75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $11.00 to $13.00 to raise $33.6 million, if priced at the $12.00 mid-point. Each ADS equals three ordinary shares. Background:Â YXT.COM Group Holding filed its F-1 without disclosing the IPO terms on July 12, 2024. More Background:Â YXT.COM Group Holding filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on July 16, 2021.) “.

YXT.COM Group Holding was founded in 2011 and has 744 employees. The company is located at Room 501-502, No. 78 East Jinshan Road Huqiu District, Suzhou Jiangsu, 215011, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 (512) 6689 9881 or on the web at http://www.yxt.com/.

