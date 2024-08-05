Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.