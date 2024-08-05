Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $112.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

