Zacks Research Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

HEICO Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $231.98 on Monday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $242.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

