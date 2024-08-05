Zacks Research Comments on Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $54.29 on Monday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.