Zacks Research Weighs in on STERIS plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $242.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.44. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $242.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 26.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

