Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 61,245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61,245 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $219.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

