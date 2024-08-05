Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 1,840,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,944. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

