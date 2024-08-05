Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.36 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

