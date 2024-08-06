12,184 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 189.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 97.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EPR Properties by 48.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,944. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

