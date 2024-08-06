160,699 Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 160,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,242 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 132,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

