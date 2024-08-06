17,363 Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

