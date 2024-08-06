-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 6,784 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 38.9 %

SVIX stock traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,983,649 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

