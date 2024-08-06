20,747 Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance
Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 2,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $11.59.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.
