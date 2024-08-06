20,747 Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 2,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.