247,860 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,103. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.