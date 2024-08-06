33,783 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,203. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

