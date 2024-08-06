41,065 Shares in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,668,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,573. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MULN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.