41,065 Shares in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,668,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,573. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
