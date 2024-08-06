4,354 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

