59,525 Shares in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Braskem Price Performance

NYSE BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 249,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,382. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 146.26% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

