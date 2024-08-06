7,359 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Motco bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.68. 66,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $171.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

