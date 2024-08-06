87,511 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

